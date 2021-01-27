SMU running back TaMerik Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources have told Rivals.com and The HillTopics.

In a loaded group of SMU running backs, Williams was something of the odd man out in 2020. While he played in all 10 games, he only had 13 carries for 98 yards. Williams, however, did score two touchdowns and arguably had his most memorable game of his career when he took his only carry against Temple 49 yards to the end zone.

In three seasons with SMU, Williams rushed 23 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Of his four career catches, three came this past season.

SMU's running back corps includes Ulysees Bentley IV and Tyler Lavine from 2020 -- as well as last season's starter, TJ McDaniel, who is recovering from a season-ending ankle injury. The Mustangs this summer will add a graduate transfer in former North Texas standout Tre Siggers, who graduates in May.

Additionally, SMU will have two 2021 signees in the backfield in Brandon Epton Jr. and Montaye Dawson.