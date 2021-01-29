Before leaving for the SEC, former SMU defensive line coach Randall Joyner had a few words to the Mustang faithful.

Randall Joyner (Twitter)

Former SMU defensive line coach Randall Joyner is headed to the SEC as a defensive coach and run game coordinator for Ole Miss. Before he leaves for Oxford, he left a few words to the SMU faithful. Joyner was a linebacker for the Mustangs from 2010-13, so for more than a decade, he's been connected to the Hilltop. Friday morning, he took time out to deliver a few words to the masses -- what he called a "thread of appreciation."

1/7



Dear SMU



It have been an extremely emotional week for me and my family! Making this decision to leave the place that gave me my first opportunity to play college football, to coach, and where I got married at was extremely difficult!



Here is thread of appreciation! pic.twitter.com/GS0Oai8qva — Randall Joyner (@LetsGo_Bo5) January 29, 2021

"First off I would like to thank @CoachDykesSMU and his family. Thank you for taking a chance on a 26 years old GA 3 years ago. Thank you for your leadership and guidance. Thank you for treating me like your very own family! I am forever grateful! "Next I would like to thank President Turner, @AD_RickHart, and the whole administration for their leadership and commitment to the student athletes. SMU athletics has elevated to new heights and will continue to do so! Thank you for you relentless pursuit of excellence! "Next I would like to thank the STAFF and SUPPORT STAFF! You win with people and it’s no surprise why we have been successful! The relationships we have built will last forever. Thank for always being there for me and my family! This staff are my family for life.