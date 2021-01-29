Randall Joyner delivers an SMU goodbye with social media thread
Before leaving for the SEC, former SMU defensive line coach Randall Joyner had a few words to the Mustang faithful.
Former SMU defensive line coach Randall Joyner is headed to the SEC as a defensive coach and run game coordinator for Ole Miss. Before he leaves for Oxford, he left a few words to the SMU faithful.
Joyner was a linebacker for the Mustangs from 2010-13, so for more than a decade, he's been connected to the Hilltop. Friday morning, he took time out to deliver a few words to the masses -- what he called a "thread of appreciation."
1/7— Randall Joyner (@LetsGo_Bo5) January 29, 2021
Dear SMU
It have been an extremely emotional week for me and my family! Making this decision to leave the place that gave me my first opportunity to play college football, to coach, and where I got married at was extremely difficult!
Here is thread of appreciation! pic.twitter.com/GS0Oai8qva
"First off I would like to thank @CoachDykesSMU and his family. Thank you for taking a chance on a 26 years old GA 3 years ago. Thank you for your leadership and guidance. Thank you for treating me like your very own family! I am forever grateful!
"Next I would like to thank President Turner, @AD_RickHart, and the whole administration for their leadership and commitment to the student athletes. SMU athletics has elevated to new heights and will continue to do so! Thank you for you relentless pursuit of excellence!
"Next I would like to thank the STAFF and SUPPORT STAFF! You win with people and it’s no surprise why we have been successful! The relationships we have built will last forever. Thank for always being there for me and my family! This staff are my family for life.
"Next I would like to thank THE PLAYERS in the whole program. You are the reason why I do what I do! Our relationships are the driving force for me everyday. We have done some special things and y’all are not done yet! I love y’all!
"Next I would like to thank Mustang Nation! It has been a pleasure to be on the hilltop. You are the reason why this place is special! I will always be a mustang! Thank you for all your love and support.
"Lastly, Thank you APG ! You guys always did more than I’ve asked of you. We did some did some amazing things. I love every single one of you from the bottom of my heart! Continue on the path of greatness. Set the standard and then exceed it! APG4Life! Love Coach Joyner"