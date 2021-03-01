SMU running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples has watched his stock rise since joining the staff in 2019. He's gone from coaching assistant to recruiting coordinator to running backs coach. Add "assistant head coach" to his resume. SMU Football early Monday afternoon announced that Samples has been promoted to assistant head coach under head coach Sonny Dykes. Samples will still continue coaching running backs, but to add the assistant head coach title is huge for the 26-year-old Dallas product.

Samples agreed to a three-year contract extension back in December. The assistant coaching title is a big deal for a guy who has been one of SMU's most well-known faces on staff. In a previous interview with The HillTopics, Dykes spoke highly of Samples about his ability to communicate with athletes and build relationships with recruits. It's that level of trust and ability to communicate, along with an incredible work ethic to improve as a coach, that has allowed Samples to see an epic rise in the coaching ranks since 2019. "He can identify with a lot of these kids because he grew up in Dallas," Dykes said of Samples. "He was a heavily recruited player himself coming out of high school, so he's obviously got a lot of relationships with folks all over Dallas. Recruiting's about relationships, it's about trust, and I think Ra'Shaad's proven that these recruits can trust him. "Relationships are 100% about communication and trust, and he's got that with these young guys. He works very hard at it. He's done a fantastic job for us and has really been instrumental in recruiting a lot of these guys."

Samples, in 2019, celebrating with running back Xavier Jones. (Rob Graham)