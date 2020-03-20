News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-20 08:23:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Quiet as kept, SMU DB target Placide Djungu-Sungu one to watch

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU has its eyes on Arlington Martin DB Placide Djungu-Sungu, a playmaker at safety who has been moving in silence.

One look at the overall resume of Arlington Martin safety Placide Djungu-Sungu easily shows he's a well-balanced student-athlete destined for a positive story.

Off the field, he owns a 3.46 grade-point average. He's looking to major in either business or accounting in college. He's also a young man of faith, and he's someone who is as articulate as he is erudite.

GO PREMIUM! Try us for $1 TODAY!

And then you watch him make plays on the football field. It's a new layer to what Djungu-Sungu brings. A respected layer. A wanted layer by college coaches.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}