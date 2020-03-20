Quiet as kept, SMU DB target Placide Djungu-Sungu one to watch
SMU has its eyes on Arlington Martin DB Placide Djungu-Sungu, a playmaker at safety who has been moving in silence.
One look at the overall resume of Arlington Martin safety Placide Djungu-Sungu easily shows he's a well-balanced student-athlete destined for a positive story.
Off the field, he owns a 3.46 grade-point average. He's looking to major in either business or accounting in college. He's also a young man of faith, and he's someone who is as articulate as he is erudite.
GO PREMIUM! Try us for $1 TODAY!
And then you watch him make plays on the football field. It's a new layer to what Djungu-Sungu brings. A respected layer. A wanted layer by college coaches.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news