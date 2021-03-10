SMU athlete Will Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, Rivals.com and The HillTopics learned Wednesday afternoon.

Brown began his career in 2018 as a quarterback, where he played in seven games and made three starts. He threw for 625 yards and seven touchdowns and completed 53 of 85 passes (62.3%) as a true freshman. He also rushed for 99 yards.

Brown only played in one game after sustaining an injury in 2019. He was redshirted and returned to action in 2020. Brown played in four games, but he was used primarily on special teams.

With a handful of quarterbacks on the roster, Brown was moved to wide receiver in 2020.

Brown was a part of a 2018 class that also included linebacker Trevor Denbow, offensive tackles Jaylon Thomas and Beau Morris, and defensive linemen Gary Wiley and Terrance Newman, among others.