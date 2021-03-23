The quarterback stable in the SMU locker room, on paper, almost looks like an embarrassment of riches for head coach Sonny Dykes. This spring, he and his staff will settle on a highly anticipated Big 12 transfer, a two-time state high school champion and the son of a Super Bowl-champion quarterback to lead the offense.

Rockwall-Heath High School 2022 quarterback Josh Hoover recognizes the talent in SMU's camp. Replacing record-setting quarterback Shane Buechele as the starter won't be easy, but having multiple options like Tanner Mordecai, Preston Stone and Derek Green should make for an interesting spring.