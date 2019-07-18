On Thursday, the 2019 Biletnikoff Award watch list was released and two SMU receivers found their names on the list.

James Proche and Reggie Roberson joined some of the nation's elite pass catchers on the watch list for the award, which honors the best receiver in college football. Their names were on it because of their production during the 2018 football season.

Proche and Roberson formed one of the most formidable duos in the American Athletic Conference, combining for 145 receptions and 2,001 yards. They accounted for 60 percent of SMU's yardage through the air.

Proche's 96 catches was the highest total in the AAC and the fifth-highest in the country. He led the conference in yards and touchdowns as well.

Roberson proved to be the team's deep threat, though he often had to play through pain. He recorded 52 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

With Texas transfer Shane Buechele at the helm, the duo may eclipse those numbers in 2019.