Primus reflects on offer, family inspiration, and football journey

DALLAS, Texas-- (THEHILLTOPICS) Midland offensive lineman Pulelei’ite Primus, a Class of 2026 prospect, stands at 6-foot-4 and holds a total of 24 scholarship offers, including SMU, Texas, Oklahoma, and Miami.

"At first, it didn’t register that I got the offer because it happened so fast, Primus said. "But after hanging up and breathing, I was excited. I realized they were even looking at me. It’s close to home, which always stands out. If I’m honest, I don’t know much about the program, but I hope to get more insight when I get to go out to the school."