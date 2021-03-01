Previewing spring football position battles: Defensive linemen
Spring football practice is expected to start in April for the SMU Mustangs. Spring workouts, however, are in full swing with the program.
As we inch closer to the start of official practices, The HillTopics will begin breaking down position battles. Today, we'll discuss the defensive linemen.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news