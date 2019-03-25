Practice Notes: 3/25/19
SMU continued its spring practice slate Monday in beautiful weather. Here's what I noticed.-Will Brown continues to struggle with poor mechanics. When he shows good mechanics and doesn't sling it s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news