Current No.5 player in the state ( class of 2022 Rankings from early February ) has risen his game and his offers over the past month are a big indicator of his popularity among college coaches.

Rylan Griffen (class of 2022) was in play for becoming the No.1 player in the state of Texas according to TexasHoops.Rivals.com after a phenomenal sophomore year. However, the interruption across the country has halted the entire state of Texas and the nation’s ability to see how good the Richardson High School product really is.

Griffen a 6-foot-5 smooth shooting guard has offers from DePaul, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, SMU, and Texas A&M. Interest is coming from Baylor, Purdue, and Texas Tech.

As a sophomore, Griffen was one of the leaders of the Richardson Eagles who won 34 games and were eyeing a third match-up against district foe Duncanville who the Eagles split with during district play. The Eagles fell short by a game in region 1-6A, losing to Odessa Permian in the Regional Semi-finals.



“It was a great year,” said Griffen, whose Eagles went 13-1 in District 8-6A. “No one believed in us except us. No one ever thought we would go as far [in the playoffs] as we did and we did a lot of great things. We beat a lot of great teams and it was a really fun season.”



Like most players during this time of “Shelter in Place” in the state of Texas, Griffen started a routine.



“I do push-ups, sit-ups, and squats. I play on the basketball goal outside and workout, but I also play a lot of 2k and UFC. I do talk and stay in touch with the same people pretty much every day. I’ve been doing my school work too and basketball being on hold gives my body time to rest and be ready whenever we are allowed to play again.”



Griffen is talented and the elite scorer was making his push towards a No1 Ranking in his classification, but Griffen doesn’t look at “being the best” as a goal.



“It’s not a priority,” Griffen said of being the top player in the class of 2022. “I just try to be the best version of myself and a goal that I have is winning a state championship for my school since they have never won one yet.”



Moving into recruiting, in no way is Griffen near any type of decision and he says that he likes every program recruiting him because of the league they are in and location.

Most recently, Griffen has picked up offers from Oklahoma State and Kansas State and as of Sunday, Kansas.



“It is a really big blessing [to get these offers]. “The offers were kind of out of nowhere and I’ve always liked all the schools recruiting me and offering me equally. The coaches and staff from all the programs believe in me and my abilities as a player."

Griffen has taken unofficial visits to both Baylor and Texas Tech but says he has no offer from either program, yet.



Griffen is also a 4-Star Nationally and the No.53 ranked player according to Rivals Basketball Network Top 75 in the class of 2022.