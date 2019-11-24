News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 09:19:30 -0600') }} football

Positives, negatives from SMU's game at Navy

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

There were some things to discuss -- good and bad -- from SMU's 35-28 loss to Navy on Saturday.

SMU's defense couldn't contain Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry, who had 357 total yards against the Mustangs. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

SMU lost, 35-28, to Navy on Saturday. It meant the Mustangs lost the Gansz Trophy, a traveling award created for the winner of the SMU-Navy game honoring the former Midshipmen player and coach. Navy is now 7-1 in Gansz Trophy games, as the award was created in 2009.

The loss, however, meant more than just losing a trophy for the Mustangs. Navy officially took SMU out of contention for the American Athletic Conference West Division title race, which means the Mustangs won't have a shot at playing in the AAC Championship game -- which also means the Mustangs won't be competing in the Cotton Bowl as the top-ranked Group of 5 team.

For Saturday's game, SMU finished with 344 total yards of offense -- nearly 200 yards less than what Navy produced. The Midshipmen also had 28 first downs to SMU's 15. It was a game Navy controlled offensively, nearly having the ball for two-thirds of the entire game.

Here are two positives and two negatives from the game regarding the Mustangs (9-2, 5-2 in AAC).

