Positives, negatives from SMU's game at Navy
There were some things to discuss -- good and bad -- from SMU's 35-28 loss to Navy on Saturday.
SMU lost, 35-28, to Navy on Saturday. It meant the Mustangs lost the Gansz Trophy, a traveling award created for the winner of the SMU-Navy game honoring the former Midshipmen player and coach. Navy is now 7-1 in Gansz Trophy games, as the award was created in 2009.
The loss, however, meant more than just losing a trophy for the Mustangs. Navy officially took SMU out of contention for the American Athletic Conference West Division title race, which means the Mustangs won't have a shot at playing in the AAC Championship game -- which also means the Mustangs won't be competing in the Cotton Bowl as the top-ranked Group of 5 team.
For Saturday's game, SMU finished with 344 total yards of offense -- nearly 200 yards less than what Navy produced. The Midshipmen also had 28 first downs to SMU's 15. It was a game Navy controlled offensively, nearly having the ball for two-thirds of the entire game.
Here are two positives and two negatives from the game regarding the Mustangs (9-2, 5-2 in AAC).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news