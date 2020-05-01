SMU's already had a banner day, and Friday continued to get better with a third commitment of the day.

The Mustangs landed two defensive studs earlier in the day, and early Friday evening, they added to its offensive scheme with Dallas Kimball running back Brandon Epton Jr. It was another recruiting victory for an SMU team competing against a variety of Power 5 programs.

A three-star pledge, Epton chose SMU over offers from Texas Tech, Arizona State, Cal and Purdue. He became the sixth member of SMU's ascending 2021 class -- and the third member to commit on Friday, with three-star linebacker/safety Jadarius Thursby and three-star safety Isaiah Nwokobia committing earlier in the day.

Epton now joins four-star quarterback Preston Stone and three-star all-purpose back Montaye Dawson as a member of SMU's offensive commitment list. He also became the fifth of six SMU pledges who live within a 20-mile radius of the university.

The deciding factor? Epton is the first to express his admiration for Dallas -- and he's ready to take on all comers with the city on his back.

"I committed because I love my city, and I love the way SMU is on the come-up," Epton told The HillTopics. "I want to be a part of history and make an impact for my people.

"SMU is the perfect place to do that."

Recruited to SMU by running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, Epton is a 6-0, 185-pound athlete who can be a reliable running back and special teams return man for the Mustangs. He was named the District 6-5A Division II Newcomer of the Year after rushing for 766 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also scored two touchdowns on receptions, and he was one of Kimball's most dependable options as a return specialist.

If all turns positive with the current global conditions, Epton is scheduled to take an official visit to SMU the weekend of June 11. SMU will be his first -- and now, perhaps only -- official visit, as opposed to him potentially traveling out of state.

"It's the good relationship that I have with the coaching staff," Epton told The HillTopics, in speaking of SMU. "Really, they treat me like I'm one of theirs already, so that makes it easier for me when I'm on campus."

Epton is ranked the No. 124 player overall in Rivals.com's Texas Top 145. Other offers that were on his list included Houston, Vanderbilt, San Diego State and Kansas.