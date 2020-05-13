The transfer portal works well for SMU once again, as the Mustangs land a former SEC receiver.

SMU's recruiting success has involved delving into the transfer portal. It worked very well for the Mustangs in 2019, and the 2020 cycle has included Stanford defensive tackle transfer Mike Williams. On Wednesday, SMU added another via the transfer portal, as TQ Jackson tweeted his intentions to play for the Mustangs. A former wide receiver at Arkansas, Jackson is a 6-4, 200-pound athlete who played in three games as a freshman for the Razorbacks last season.

A former four-star prospect by Rivals.com, Jackson was long thought to be leaning to SMU after entering the transfer portal back in January. Prior to Arkansas, Jackson was a standout at Jefferson (Texas) High School. He caught 38 passes for 797 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. On Monday, Jackson announced via social media that he wouldn't be returning to Arkansas in an effort to "clear rumors up." He then said he would be "choosing a school soon."

To clear rumors up I will not be returning to the university of arkansas, I’m still in the transfer portal and I will be choosing a school soon! appreciate everyone 💯🙏🏽 — TQ💰 (@TQJ3_) May 12, 2020