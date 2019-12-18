Back in October, Beaumont West Brook wide receiver Thad Johnson took an official visit to SMU. It was his only official visit scheduled at the time.

Turns out, it was the only official visit he needed.

Johnson was extremely impressed with SMU then, and on Wednesday, the three-star prospect ended his recruiting process by committing to the Mustangs. Johnson helped bulk up a growing 2020 class for Sonny Dykes and his staff.

Johnson visited SMU while SMU was in the middle of its undefeated run. He saw the Mustangs throttle Temple, 45-21, and after returning home, he said the five words most college coaching staffs love to hear a recruit say.

"It really felt like home," Johnson told The HillTopics.

"I came up here earlier in the summer with one of my coaches," Johnson added. "I've been to Dallas plenty of times ... but [in October], it was different."

West Brook finished the season 9-3 and advanced two rounds deep in the UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs. In 11 games recorded, Johnson finished with 71 receptions, 1,231 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns -- all team highs for the year.