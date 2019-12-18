Pony Up! SMU's 2020 class lands solid WR in Thad Johnson
The SMU 2020 recruiting class scored a big win as Beaumont West Brook receiver Thad Johnson verbally committed.
Back in October, Beaumont West Brook wide receiver Thad Johnson took an official visit to SMU. It was his only official visit scheduled at the time.
Turns out, it was the only official visit he needed.
Johnson was extremely impressed with SMU then, and on Wednesday, the three-star prospect ended his recruiting process by committing to the Mustangs. Johnson helped bulk up a growing 2020 class for Sonny Dykes and his staff.
Johnson visited SMU while SMU was in the middle of its undefeated run. He saw the Mustangs throttle Temple, 45-21, and after returning home, he said the five words most college coaching staffs love to hear a recruit say.
"It really felt like home," Johnson told The HillTopics.
"I came up here earlier in the summer with one of my coaches," Johnson added. "I've been to Dallas plenty of times ... but [in October], it was different."
West Brook finished the season 9-3 and advanced two rounds deep in the UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs. In 11 games recorded, Johnson finished with 71 receptions, 1,231 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns -- all team highs for the year.
Johnson teamed up with linebacker/defnsive end Jaydin Bell for West Brook. The duo now will team up on the college level. Bell committed to SMU on July 14.
Johnson is a huge recruiting win for the Mustangs, as he has 20 reported offers, including Power 5 schools Oregon, Arizona, Tennessee and Kansas State. He also has offers from in-state schools Texas Tech and Houston.
To Johnson, the academic advantages SMU possesses, added with all the positives coming from the football team and the staff, equated to an easy decision.
"The more good things with what Coach Dykes is doing, the better," Johnson said. "They're all doing amazing things."
Recruited to SMU by wide receivers coach David Gru, Johnson is a 6-0, 180-pound athlete who helped West Brook advance to the Class 6A Division II championship game as a junior. He is ranked the No. 82 wide receiver in the country and ranked No. 75 player in the state of Texas, according to Rivals.com.