All it took was an official visit to win Bryan Massey over.

Originally, Massey, a Katy, Texas, cornerback, planned on taking an official visit to Stephen F. Austin. Instead, he chose to visit the Hilltop.

On Sunday, the 5-11, 180-pound cornerback committed to SMU and became the 15th overall pledge of the 2020 class. A one-time UTSA commit, Massey chose SMU over UTSA, Colorado State, New Mexico and other programs.

"The family atmosphere helped me," Massey told The HillTopics of his commitment.

Earlier this month, Massey was offered by the Mustangs. He was recruited by cornerbacks coach Kevin Curtis. Massey called the SMU offer "pretty surreal" and was a fan of the Mustangs' turnaround season in 2019.

"To double their season wins from last year and play in a bowl game, that's pretty good," Massey told The HillTopics in a previous interview "That's excellent."

Massey said Curtis is a fan of his versatility in the secondary. He's someone who can play either cornerback or safety at the next level. Massey's speed helps to make him an asset. He's been clocked in the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds (handheld), and he's also run the 200 meters in 22.07.

Massey is expected to sign with a school on Feb. 5, the first day of the regular signing period.