SMU added another hometown player to its roster, as Illinois State transfer Charles Woods committed to the Mustangs.

On Tuesday, Illinois State cornerback Charles Woods entered the NCAA transfer portal. The next day, Woods, a Dallas native, reported an SMU offer. It didn't take long for Woods to take advantage of the opportunity. Playing FBS football in his hometown was too good to pass up. Friday morning, Woods publicly announced his commitment to transfer to SMU. The 6-1, 175-pound defensive back will have two seasons of eligibility. "It's just got that home feeling to it," Woods told The HillTopics. "I like the tradition that's there; it's football country. Plus, it's close to where I'm from. I get to play football and represent my city."

For three seasons, Woods was one of Illinois State's top defensive backs. In a four-game 2021 spring season, Woods had 20 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups. Illinois State chose to opt out of its remaining four games because of injury and depth concerns and to better prepare for a fall 2021 season. For his 30-game career with the Redbirds, Woods had 84 tackles, six interceptions and 21 pass breakups. He was named a HERO Sports All-American honorable mention for the 2019 season.