On the first day college coaches were allowed to contact players from the 2022 class, SMU jump-started recruiting with its first commit of the class.

The Mustangs got a commitment from wide receiver Savion Red, a three-star prospect from Grand Prairie, Texas. A 6-0, 195-pound receiver, Red chose SMU over offers from Baylor, Kansas and Mississippi Valley State.

Red was recruited to SMU by running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.