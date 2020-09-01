PONY UP! SMU gets 1st 2022 commit in WR Savion Red
2022 recruiting is off to a strong start for SMU football, as Grand Prairie receiver Savion Red committed to the Mustangs Tuesday.
On the first day college coaches were allowed to contact players from the 2022 class, SMU jump-started recruiting with its first commit of the class.
The Mustangs got a commitment from wide receiver Savion Red, a three-star prospect from Grand Prairie, Texas. A 6-0, 195-pound receiver, Red chose SMU over offers from Baylor, Kansas and Mississippi Valley State.
Red was recruited to SMU by running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.
SMU currently has 12 commitments in its 2021 class. Eight of the 12 represent the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With Red being from Grand Prairie, it further supports Sonny Dykes' goal of keeping the top area players close to home.
As a slot receiver, Red was a second-team all-District 7-6A selection as a sophomore. He caught 23 passes for 475 yards and two touchdowns, all team highs. Red averaged nearly 21 yards per reception for the Gophers.