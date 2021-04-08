PONY UP! SMU football lands SEC transfer in CB Jahari Rogers
SMU gets an SEC defensive back to return home in Florida cornerback Jahari Rogers.
The SMU football team has scored in the NCAA transfer portal once again. This time, the Mustangs landed an SEC defensive back.
Florida cornerback Jahari Rogers entered the transfer portal back in March, and on Thursday, the former Arlington High School standout officially announced his decision to finish his career at the Hilltop.
Took a minute to realize I am the one🙏🏾👽. #Committed #ponyup pic.twitter.com/Uz42l1vUnv— Jahari Rogers🪐 (@jay4_era) April 8, 2021
Recruited by cornerbacks coach Stefan McClure and assistant head coach Ra'Shaad Samples, Rogers is a 5-11, 184-pound cornerback who only played in three games last season for the Gators. He was ranked right outside the Rivals100 for the 2020 class, and he was considered a national top-10 cornerback.
An Under Armour All-American, Rogers will join an SMU cornerbacks group that continues to add major talent. Ar'mani Johnson and Brandon Crossley return from last season, as does Bryan Massey. Illinois State transfer Charles Woods, a former standout at Kimball, will arrive to SMU this summer. Bryce McMorris is there as a true freshman/early enrollee, and Sam Westfall is looking the part in spring workouts.
