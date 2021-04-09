PONY UP! SMU basketball lands twin brothers as grad transfers
The Mustangs will add Michael and Marcus Weathers, the leading scorers from Texas Southern and Duquesne, respectively, as graduate transfers.
SMU head coach Tim Jankovich and his staff have discussed multiple times how important the transfer portal will be this year. There are tons of quality athletes for programs to go after.
That said, the Mustangs scored big -- not once but twice -- Friday evening, as twin brothers Michael and Marcus Weathers verbally committed to the program. They posted their announcements via Instagram.
Both were leading scorers on their respective teams. Michael played for Texas Southern; Marcus played for Duquesne.
Michael, the older twin by three minutes, averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Texas Southern. The Tigers won the the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), then won a play-in game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament.
Michael, at 6-3 and 175 pounds, was named SWAC Newcomer of the Year after last playing at Oklahoma State. He sat out the 2019-20 season at Texas Southern.
Marcus is a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection this and an athlete who plays larger than his 6-5, 215-pound frame. He averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds and started all 18 games for Duquesne this past season.
In his three seasons with the Dukes, he played in 79 games. Of the 79 games, he started all but one of them.
The brothers will be teammates for the first time since 2017, when they started their college careers at Miami (Ohio). At that time, SMU assistant coach John Cooper was the head coach for the RedHawks.
Both won a Kansas Class 6A state championship at Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park back in March 2016. It was the first state basketball title for the program in 63 years.
Michael and Marcus will join former Sam Houston State standout Zach Nutall as the new SMU transfers of the 2021-22 roster. Nutall, a 6-3 guard, was named the Southland Conference Player of the Year this past season, and he scored 36 points in the season opener against the Mustangs.
