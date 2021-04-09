The Mustangs will add Michael and Marcus Weathers, the leading scorers from Texas Southern and Duquesne, respectively, as graduate transfers.

SMU head coach Tim Jankovich and his staff have discussed multiple times how important the transfer portal will be this year. There are tons of quality athletes for programs to go after. That said, the Mustangs scored big -- not once but twice -- Friday evening, as twin brothers Michael and Marcus Weathers verbally committed to the program. They posted their announcements via Instagram.

Both were leading scorers on their respective teams. Michael played for Texas Southern; Marcus played for Duquesne.

Michael Weathers (20) led Texas Southern in scoring and was the SWAC Newcomer of the Year. (Mike Dinovo - USA TODAY Sports)



Michael, the older twin by three minutes, averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Texas Southern. The Tigers won the the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), then won a play-in game against Mount St. Mary's in the NCAA Tournament. Michael, at 6-3 and 175 pounds, was named SWAC Newcomer of the Year after last playing at Oklahoma State. He sat out the 2019-20 season at Texas Southern.

Marcus Weathers (5) was a second-team all-Atlantic 10 selection this past season. (Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)