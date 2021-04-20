SMU won a competitive recruiting battle for one of the best shooters in the 2022 class -- who has reclassified to play in 2021.

Stefan Todorovic has the kind of jumper college coaches immediately pay attention to. It only adds fuel that he's a guard trapped in a big's body. Todorovic, originally from Belgrade, Serbia, played at Prolific Prep in California and has made a name for himself with his play behind the 3-point line. On Tuesday, the 6-8, 202-pound wing confirmed plans to take his game to the Hilltop. Todorovic verbally committed to SMU and became the third member of the Mustangs' 2021 class. An original 2022 prospect who recently decided to reclassify, Todorovic joins guards Jalen Smith and Zhuric Phelps in SMU's incoming class.

The European sharpshooter chose SMU over offers from Illinois, Stanford and Creighton, among others. Schools like Arizona, Arizona State and Indiana also showed major interest in him.

Todorovic averaged 15.7 points and connected on 45% of his 3-point attempts this past season at Prolific Prep. He also was selected to participate in the Nike Hoops Summit for the world team. Most likely a small forward on the court because of his height, Todorovic considers himself a 6-8 shooting guard. His range fully supports that he plays more like a wing than an interior player.

How good of a shooter is @Stefan_todorovic7 ? See for yourself. Steph curry range! @adidasHoops pic.twitter.com/KTHtoBh1h5 — Prolific Prep (@ProlificPrep) September 3, 2020