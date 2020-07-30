One look at Springtown's Brendan Hall shows his imposing stature. He's right at 6-7 and 220 pounds.

His responsibilities on the football field aren't at defensive end. Or wide receiver or quarterback, either. Hall is one of the state's best kickers, a first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association last season. Early Thursday afternoon, he ended his recruiting process by verbally committing to SMU.

Hall's commitment now gives SMU a dozen pledges in the 2021 class. He is the Mustangs' first special teams pledge of the current recruiting cycle. He competed for a Springtown team that finished 13-2 and advanced to the UIL Class 4A Division I state semifinals last season.

In 15 games last season, Hall made 81 of 85 PATs and also averaged almost 54 yards per kickoff. Additionally, he averaged almost 43 yards per punt and had a longest punt of 52 yards and landed 16 inside the 20-yard line.

Hall was recruited by assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Brasfield.