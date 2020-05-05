PONY UP! SMU adds pledge in Tomball Memorial WR Joseph Manjack
SMU's 2021 class is now seven strong after Monday's commitment from wide receiver Joseph Manjack.
Last Friday was a big day for SMU football recruiting. But the momentum didn't stop there.
Monday afternoon, Tomball Memorial wide receiver Joseph Manjack kept the recruiting train going by verbally committing to the Mustangs. The 6-3, 190-pound receiver became commitment No. 7 for an SMU team that has landed four players in the last three days.
110% Committed!!!! @hastingsfbbears @coachcarter1911 @parker3271 @Coach_Woodard @AliefHastingsFB @Football_TMHS @smgru18 @M_White03 @CoachGRiley @CoachDykesSMU— JosephManjack4 (@JosephManjack) May 5, 2020
📸Creds: @TylerOlker & @JVelaFX pic.twitter.com/mFBJW5AD3d
Manjack chose SMU over Power 5 offers from Arizona, Kansas, Washington State and Colorado. He joins a class that includes offensive standouts such as four-star quarterback Preston Stone, three-star running back Brandon Epton Jr. and three-star all-purpose back Montaye Dawson.
Manjack helped Tomball Memorial to a 10-2 record and a trip to the second round of the UIL Class 6A Division II playoffs. He caught 69 passes for 1,246 yards and 15 touchdowns and averaged nearly 104 receiving yards per game. He also rushed for 232 yards and three touchdowns and was named an all-state honorable mention selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association.
Manjack was recruited by SMU wide receivers coach David Gru.