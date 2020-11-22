SMU scored another win from the transfer portal Sunday afternoon, as the Mustangs saw tight end Nolan Matthews give his verbal commitment.

Matthews began his college career at Arizoja State. The Sun Devils have only played one game during this virus-stricken 2020 season, as COVID-19 has gotten in the way of two Arizona State games.

SMU will get a player with tons of untapped potential. He only had six catches for 36 yards and a touchdown last season. Additionally, SMU will get a player returning to the Dallas area, as Matthews played his high school ball at Frisco Reedy.

The HillTopics will have more on Matthews later today.