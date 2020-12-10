SMU's 2021 recruiting class was expecting positive 11th-hour news in the upcoming days. The positive news started Thursday.

Prosper, Texas, linebacker Mason Jolley began the week a Tulsa commit. On Thursday, he became the newest member of SMU's 2021 class, as he gave defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, head coach Sonny Dykes and the rest of the staff his commitment.

"It feels great. It reminds you of all the hard work you put in your life," said Jolley, who is now the 17th commitment for the Mustangs.

"I've been dreaming to get to this point all my life. To get to the moment of committing, it's really cool."

On Tuesday, Jolley decommitted from Tulsa and ended a seven-month process. Two days later, he chose the school closest to his home -- and his heart. He said SMU was the obvious choice the minute he landed the offer.

"It's been my No. 1 school from the start," Jolley said. "It's really close to home, and I'll get to come home a lot and be with my family. I'm really excited for the opportunity."

Jolley, at 6-2 and 210 pounds, is a sideline-to-sideline defender who loves to deliver the big hit. He's accounted for 60 tackles (45 solo), six sacks, five quarterback pressures, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in eight games this season.

SMU would love to see him record similar numbers in the upcoming years. Mustang fans wouldn't mind seeing Jolley perform like a member of his family. He's the younger cousin of senior Trevor Denbow.

"He said he really likes Coach Kane a lot and said I'd fit in really well with the linebackers," Jolley said of Denbow. "He said the coaching staff is really cool, I'd get along with everyone. He said I'd like the campus and the classes. He's told me nothing but good stuff about it."

Recruited to SMU by Kane, Jolley chose the Mustangs over Tulsa, North Texas, Dartmouth, Lamar, Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky. He said his decision to pick SMU was enhanced by the academic and athletic balance the university brings to the table.

"I'll be able to make great connections out of football," he said. "The Life After Football program really prepares you for life after college, and that'll give me a great opportunity to create success for myself.

Jolley added: "I know Sonny Dykes has done a really good job of making SMU known as 'Dallas.' I feel like he's platforming them on social media a lot better."

Jolley is the fourth linebacker pledge for the Mustangs. He joins Lubbock Coronado's Izaiah Kelley, Mineola's Trevion Sneed and Duncanville's Jadarius Thursby.