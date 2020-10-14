SMU's 2021 class is one stronger as of Wednesday.

Pasadena (Texas) Sam Rayburn defensive end Je'lin Samuels decided to end his recruiting process and verbally committed to the Mustangs Wednesday evening. A towering defender at 6-7 and 227 pounds, Samuels is SMU's 14th pledge of the 2021 class.

Samuels, a three-star prospect, chose SMU over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, UTSA, Wyoming and Incarnate Word. He picked up the SMU offer last Wednesday -- along with Houston and UTSA -- and he only needed a few days to recognize that he wanted to call the Hilltop home.

"They said they are going to let me loose so I can attack the quarterback," Samuels told The HillTopics. "With the defense they run, instead of just staying in and controlling the gap, I'd be able to rush the quarterback whenever I want."

Samuels was recruited to SMU by defensive line coach Randall Joyner. He will join a solid stable of defenders in the class that includes defensive ends Stone Eby and Jayden Jones.

"What won me over, Samuels said, "was the feeling that the coaches gave me, and the love the staff showed. And most importantly, the emphasis that they put on the development of me, not only as a player but as a person."

SMU gets a high-ceiling player in Samuels who could be one of the team's big energy guys. In a previous interview with The HillTopics, he spoke about the importance of playing each down with a high motor.

"My main game is all based off hustle," he said. "Technique comes with it, but at the end of the day, I'm willing to chase down the play, whether it's on my side of the field or on the other side.

"I really do believe in 11 heads to the ball. And I believe in hustling."

Samuels is a two-sport standout at Sam Rayburn. In addition to playing defensive end for the football team in the fall, he's also a forward for the basketball team during the winter.