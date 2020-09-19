Days before a scheduled verbal commitment, Parish Episcopal defensive end Jayden Jones was slightly thrown off with a new offer from SMU. The offer came 11 days before Jones was set to announce.

And even then, Jones admitted the offer was a game-changer. Originally, Kansas and Colorado were the frontrunners.

"It definitely does get me thinking," Jones told The HillTopics on Sept. 8. "It's got me thinking a lot, really."

An 11th-hour offer paid off for SMU, as the 6-4, 230-pound rush end announced early Saturday evening that he will stay close to home and play for the Mustangs. Jones became the 13th member of SMU's 2021 class.

Recruited by defensive line coach Randall Joyner, Jones joins defensive end Stone Eby; linebackers Izaiah Kelley, Trevion Sneed and Jadarius Thursby; cornerback Bryce McMorris and safety Isaiah Nwokobia as a part of SMU's defensive class. Jones broke a small recruiting drought, as he is the first SMU commitment since Springtown kicker Brendan Hall gave his verbal pledge on July 30.

Jones was recruited to SMU to play the Stang position, the Mustangs' hybrid defensive end who also is capable of dropping into coverage. Turner Coxe currently is the starter at the position for this year's team.

Jones said he wanted to have a commitment out of the way in time for the start of Parish Episcopal's 2020 season. He will play his senior season there after having a dominant athletic season at Pantego Christian Academy in Arlington last year. Jones was a first-team all-state defensive end and a second-team all-state tight end at Pantego.

The Mustangs will get a player in Jones who recorded 82 tackles and 15 sacks last season. Jones had 21 tackles for loss, and he also had two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

SMU is getting an all-around athlete with a high ceiling. He's a three-sport standout who averaged a strong double-double as an all-state forward in basketball. Jones also was a thrower for Pantego's track and field program.

Jones had 14 reported offers altogether. Aside from Kansas and Colorado, he had offers from Arizona, Washington State, Illinois and UTSA. Jones was a one-time North Texas commitment, as well.