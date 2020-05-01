Multiple trips to the campus, a rock-solid relationship with the staff and a genuine love for his city has resulted in one Dallas-area prospect choosing to stay close home for college.

Dallas Skyline safety Isaiah Nwokobia had his pick of schools -- 30-plus, in fact -- but Friday afternoon, the three-star prospect shut down his recruiting process and verbally committed to SMU. He became the second player to choose SMU on Friday, following the early-afternoon announcement of Duncanville defender Jadarius Thursby.

The announcement was huge, as it meant SMU had won another recruiting battle against several Power 5 schools. Nwokobia chose the Mustangs over Texas and Cal, among several other programs.

SMU now is up to five commitments. Four of the five pledges live within a 20-minute radius of the campus.

"It's a great school that's very close to home," Nwokobia told The HillTopics when he was offered in September. "It represents the city of Dallas, and I love that."

At 6-0 and 190 pounds, Nwokobia is ranked a top-75 player in the state, according to Rivals.com's Texas Top 145. He's been on campus multiple times, the last coming in March right before the NCAA in-person recruiting ban went into effect.

Nwokoboia has been in touch with multiple coaches on the staff, but SMU running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples has been his primary go-to. It makes sense, as Samples is a Skyline alum.

Nwokobia is a solid cover defender who has a knack for delivering the big hit. He was a first-team all-district safety and an all-state honorable mention selection for the 2019 season who competed in a district that included UIL Class 6A Division I runner-up Duncanville.

Nwokobia is ranked the No. 5 safety and the No. 68 player overall in Texas by Rivals.com.