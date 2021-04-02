Former Sam Houston State guard Zach Nutall announced his plans to transfer to SMU. It's a big move for the Mustangs, as Nutall, the reigning Southland Conference Player of the Year, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

At a time where it appeared SMU's men's basketball team was hemorrhaging athletes, Tim Jankovich and his staff received some huge news on Friday.

Now I gotta tell you how blessed I am! This journey could have went a hundred different ways in a thousand different days! Committed #PonyUp #RipUnc 🤴🏾 pic.twitter.com/HXlwuM6phb

A 6-3 junior from Bryan, Texas, Nutall averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bearkats this past season and led them to an 19-9 record. He joined Sam Houston State's 1,000-point club during the 2020-21 season.

Sam Houston State was SMU's first opponent of the season, and the Mustangs earned a 97-67 victory. Nutall, however, put on a show and finished with a career-high 36 points in the loss.

Nutall had 36 points, and SMU guard Kendric Davis had 33. The two were AAU teammates, and they could be college teammates for the 2021-22 season. While Davis has announced his intentions to test the NBA waters, he kept open the idea of returning to the program.

Nutall will head to the Hilltop in time to stop the bleeding of SMU losing players to the transfer portal. The Mustangs have lost guards Darius McNeill and Charles Smith, as well as forward Everett Ray in the past few days.