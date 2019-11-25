There was a certain feeling Demetri Jordan had during his official visit in late July. He described it as a feeling of comfort, almost as if then, he knew he'd already found his future FBS home.

On Monday, Jordan made it official. The Tyler Junior College offensive lineman verbally committed to the Mustangs and became the 11th member of the 2020 class. Jordan will have three years to play two seasons.

Recruited by offensive line coach AJ Ricker, Jordan was offered by the Mustangs back in March. He chose SMU over offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Liberty, Stephen F. Austin, Grambling State and others.

"I really felt like I bonded with everybody. I felt the same when I came to JUCO," said Jordan, a 6-5, 335-pound lineman. "When I went to SMU on my official, everybody made me feel so comfortable. People were shaking my hand and giving me hugs.

"I really felt at home."

Jordan did his job as a run-blocker, helping Tyler average 176.3 rushing yards per game. The Apaches finished 4-5 this season, but four of their five setbacks were by six points or fewer. Jordan finished the year as a second-team all-Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) selection.