Pony Up! JUCO OL Demetri Jordan commits to SMU
SMU landed a JUCO interior lineman -- and a former high school teammate of its starting tackle -- in Tyler Junior College's Demetri Jordan.
There was a certain feeling Demetri Jordan had during his official visit in late July. He described it as a feeling of comfort, almost as if then, he knew he'd already found his future FBS home.
On Monday, Jordan made it official. The Tyler Junior College offensive lineman verbally committed to the Mustangs and became the 11th member of the 2020 class. Jordan will have three years to play two seasons.
Recruited by offensive line coach AJ Ricker, Jordan was offered by the Mustangs back in March. He chose SMU over offers from Louisiana-Monroe, Liberty, Stephen F. Austin, Grambling State and others.
"I really felt like I bonded with everybody. I felt the same when I came to JUCO," said Jordan, a 6-5, 335-pound lineman. "When I went to SMU on my official, everybody made me feel so comfortable. People were shaking my hand and giving me hugs.
"I really felt at home."
Jordan did his job as a run-blocker, helping Tyler average 176.3 rushing yards per game. The Apaches finished 4-5 this season, but four of their five setbacks were by six points or fewer. Jordan finished the year as a second-team all-Southwest Junior College Football Conference (SWJCFC) selection.
Honored to make All conference back to back years Glory to god!!!!! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/UXjvUdl1s4— 72....... (@DemetriJordan72) November 12, 2019
He's now hoping to be a major contributor for the Mustangs -- alongside a familiar face. Originally from Lubbock, Jordan and SMU left tackle Jaylon Thomas were high school teammates at Coronado High School and are still very close friends.
Being able to call each other teammate again is something Jordan is very excited about.
"We have the same birthday. We were almost born the same time," said Jordan, referring to their identical March birthdays. "We already have that chemistry. He really is like a brother to me."
Competing for starter's minutes isn't something that scared off Jordan. SMU currently has one senior on its offensive line, right guard Nick Dennis.
Jordan will have every opportunity to challenge for that spot -- or any other spot -- as the 2020 class is loaded with interior linemen, such as Ben Sparks, Branson Hickman and Marcus Smith.
Jordan looks forward to the challenge. He also looks forward to on-campus camaraderie that ultimately won him over.
"The coaches made me feel like they really needed me," he said. "They were all straightforward, and the atmosphere there is unbelievable. Their record is really good; I would like to make it even better."