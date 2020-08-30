SMU basketball has its first pledge of the 2021 class.

The Mustangs got great news Sunday afternoon when Orlando (Florida) Oak Ridge point guard Jalen Smith announced his plans to play on the Hilltop. A 6-4 point guard, Smith chose SMU over offers from Illinois-Chicago, Charlotte, Siena and several other programs.

He was recruited to SMU by assistant coach Yaphett King. And he made the decision without actually taking a visit to the campus.

"This decision was very tough, especially with me not being able to visit the school and get a feel for it," Smith told The HillTopics. "Me and my parents looked at everything when it came down to my top schools. We looked at academics, if it had a strong business school. We looked at how I would fit in the system, me being able to make an impact as a freshman.

"We looked at returning players, relationship with coaches, strength of schedule, and even weather. [SMU] met all of those needs for me."