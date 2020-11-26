SMU's 2021 class added a big name Thursday, as Duncanville wide receiver Roderick Daniels verbally committed to SMU.

A former Baylor pledge, Daniels reopened his recruiting process last Sunday. He tweeted that he and his family wanted to "take a step back" and reanalyze his future.

While Daniels has accumulated more than 25 offers, SMU has been a longtime player in his recruitment. Daniels was recruited to SMU by running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples -- the son of Duncanville head football coach Reginald Samples -- and a relationship has been strong for months, even after Daniels committed to Baylor on May 10.

Daniels is a 5-9, 173-pound receiver who will fit well as a slot in SMU's offensive attack. He has 33 receptions for 568 yards and six touchdowns through seven games this season.