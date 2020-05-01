May 1 was expected to be a big day for SMU recruiting, and it started with a bang early Friday afternoon with a pledge from a hybrid defender.

Duncanville three-star defender Jadarius Thursby announced his verbal commitment to the Mustangs. Recruited by running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, Thursby chose SMU over offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Houston and Kansas, among others.

And he committed with a special message to all watching SMU football.

"It's time to wake the world up," he said.

Thursby is a 5-11, 195-pound athlete who played linebacker for Duncanville but could see time in a position similar to Patrick Nelson at SMU. He's capable of playing both linebacker and safety at the next level.

Thursby, who has described himself as a "walk-down, safety, Honey Badger-type," had 75 tackles (11 for loss) and eight sacks during the 2019 season, helping Duncanville advance to the UIL Class 6A Division I championship game. He was named an all-state honorable mention linebacker by both the Associated Press Sports Editors and the Texas Sports Writers Association this past season, as well as a first-team all-District 8-6A selection.

"I can see myself doing big things," said Thursby, who is coached by Samples' father, Reginald Samples, at Duncanville.

Thursby now joins three-star linebacker Izaiah Kelley on SMU's defensive commitment list. Also a part of that 2021 class are four-star quarterback Preston Stone and three-star all-purpose back Montaye Dawson.