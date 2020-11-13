Not much needs to be said in the SMU locker room. Everybody knows the importance of Saturday's game against Tulsa.

A win for the No. 19 Mustangs puts them in firm position to control their own destiny for a spot in the AAC championship game. A loss doesn't eliminate them, but it makes for an interesting final weeks of regular-season play, as they'll need to rely on teams to take losses.

It's easier to just do what SMU head coach Sonny Dykes loves to say -- "control what you can control."