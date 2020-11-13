Pony pregame: Previewing SMU vs. Tulsa
No. 19 SMU travels to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane at Chapman Stadium.
Not much needs to be said in the SMU locker room. Everybody knows the importance of Saturday's game against Tulsa.
A win for the No. 19 Mustangs puts them in firm position to control their own destiny for a spot in the AAC championship game. A loss doesn't eliminate them, but it makes for an interesting final weeks of regular-season play, as they'll need to rely on teams to take losses.
It's easier to just do what SMU head coach Sonny Dykes loves to say -- "control what you can control."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news