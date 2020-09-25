For the first time since Nov. 30, 2019, SMU will play a game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Home sweet home.

The Mustangs will host Stephen F. Austin, and a win would give the program a 3-0 start for the second consecutive year. A win also is big for SMU, as the program's never lost to the Lumberjacks. SMU holds a 3-0 all-time edge, the latest meeting a 58-14 win in 2017.