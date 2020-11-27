Last weekend's unexpected off week -- with the Houston game postponed because of COVID-19 concerns from the Cougars -- may have been the blessing in disguise the SMU football team needed.

Head coach Sonny Dykes admitted his team was somewhat fatigued mentally and physically, as it's one of only a handful of college football teams nationwide that's played nine games. Game No. 10 will be SMU's last scheduled road game, as they face East Carolina in an American Athletic Conference clash.