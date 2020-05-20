Pony Express, Madden and more: 2022 LB Harold Perkins talks SMU
Since getting the SMU offer, Cy Park 2022 linebacker Harold Perkins has kept a close eye on the Mustangs. He's also done his research on the program.
2022 Cypress, Texas, linebacker prospect Harold Perkins has been taking notice of SMU. The emphasis on recruiting Texas -- and recruiting Dallas -- is something Perkins pointed out in his signature jovial style.
The Cy Park standout, the reigning UIL District 14-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year, spoke to The HillTopics about the way SMU offered him. Driving down I-45 for more than three hours, the coaching staff delivered Perkins the good news. That, among everything else, is something that stands out.
