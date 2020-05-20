2022 Cypress, Texas, linebacker prospect Harold Perkins has been taking notice of SMU. The emphasis on recruiting Texas -- and recruiting Dallas -- is something Perkins pointed out in his signature jovial style.

The Cy Park standout, the reigning UIL District 14-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year, spoke to The HillTopics about the way SMU offered him. Driving down I-45 for more than three hours, the coaching staff delivered Perkins the good news. That, among everything else, is something that stands out.