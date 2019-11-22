SMU received news that Kendric Davis , a transfer guard from TCU, has received his waiver from the NCAA and is immediately cleared to play. A 5-11 sophomore guard from Houston, Davis immediately fills the much-needed point guard position for the Mustangs.

SMU is 4-0 on the young basketball season and preparing for a trip to Las Vegas to take on UNLV. While things around the Hilltop have been pleasant for the Mustangs so far, it got even better Friday afternoon.

The news of Davis being cleared eliminates weeks of wondering if the NCAA would allow him to step on the court this season. As a freshman, Davis played in 37 games and started two for TCU. He averaged 6.3 points and 2.0 assists per game.

Thanks to my Mom, Family , teammates, Coaches and everybody who kept me positive through it all ❤️ I really couldn’t done it without you guys ❤️ Time to #PONYUP 🔴🔵 https://t.co/lTCQGN7QrA

Davis' role at SMU is expected to be a large one. Prior to the beginning of the season, head coach Tim Jankovich told reporters that he will run the team's offense -- assuming the NCAA granted his waiver.

"Obviously, Kendric's a big part of that in the sense that he's a point guard," Jankovich said. "Whether he's in or out could really change things in terms of who's playing the point, the amount of minutes and those kinds of things."

Jankovich and the rest of the team now wait for the NCAA's decision of another transfer guard. Darius McNeill transferred from Cal to be closer to his family. The Houston native wanted to be back in the state to be closer to an ill parent.

"They're both established, outstanding Division I players," Jankovich said. "Darius was a double-figure scorer two years in a row in the Pac-12, for gosh sake. That's pretty impressive. Kendric was an outstanding freshman last year and is a true, true point guard and a tremendous talent."

SMU will face UNLV on Saturday, with tipoff set for 9:30 p.m. CT at the Thomas & Mack Center.