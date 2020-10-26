It's Monday morning. Last Saturday is less of a conversation piece for SMU. It's now considered a learning experience.

The Mustangs are back on the practice fields but licking their wounds after a 42-13 loss to Cincinnati. It was SMU's first loss of the season, its first home since November 2018, and a stern reminder of what head coach Sonny Dykes has been saying for quite some time.

In the American Athletic Conference, there are no off days. High energy has to come against every team -- from Cincinnati on down. Particularly when you're a team that's doing a lot of winning.