Kendric Davis was the first player from this year's SMU roster to reportedly throw his name in the ring for the NBA Draft. Thursday evening, the 5-11 sophomore point guard announced that he's still got some things to do wearing SMU Red and Blue.

Davis announced via social media that he will not look to turn pro and will return to SMU for his junior season. It's great news for SMU, as Davis -- in addition to being one of the Mustangs' top scorers -- was the assists leader not only on the team but also in the entire American Athletic Conference.

"After talking to my family and coaches over the past few weeks, it was brought to my attention of being able to enter the NBA Draft," Davis tweeted. "Coach [Tim] Jankovich and the rest of the staff gave me the chance to play for a beautiful university. Our goal was to win a championship and still is.

"After seeing blogs and links with my name to enter the NBA Draft, I've been getting calls and texts wondering if it's true. I wanted to announce I will be coming back for my junior year." Davis closed by saying, "It is still unfinished business."