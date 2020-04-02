PG Kendric Davis to return to SMU for another year
After reportedly looking to test the NBA waters, SMU point guard Kendric Davis will return to the Hilltop for the 2020-21 season.
Kendric Davis was the first player from this year's SMU roster to reportedly throw his name in the ring for the NBA Draft. Thursday evening, the 5-11 sophomore point guard announced that he's still got some things to do wearing SMU Red and Blue.
Davis announced via social media that he will not look to turn pro and will return to SMU for his junior season. It's great news for SMU, as Davis -- in addition to being one of the Mustangs' top scorers -- was the assists leader not only on the team but also in the entire American Athletic Conference.
"After talking to my family and coaches over the past few weeks, it was brought to my attention of being able to enter the NBA Draft," Davis tweeted. "Coach [Tim] Jankovich and the rest of the staff gave me the chance to play for a beautiful university. Our goal was to win a championship and still is.
"After seeing blogs and links with my name to enter the NBA Draft, I've been getting calls and texts wondering if it's true. I wanted to announce I will be coming back for my junior year." Davis closed by saying, "It is still unfinished business."
Sorry for the wait ❤️. pic.twitter.com/N49KzlnaYf— Kendric Davis (@150__KD) April 2, 2020
Per The Dallas Morning News last month, Davis had planned on entering his name in the draft, per a source.
After transferring to SMU from TCU, Davis finished second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.2 per game, and he led the AAC in assists, averaging 6.7 per contest. Additionally, Davis averaged 4.1 rebounds a game and shot 45% from the field and 85% from the free throw line.
Arguably his biggest game of the year came in a win Feb. 1 against Tulane, where he recorded 18 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.
Davis' news comes days after junior guard Tyson Jolly announced that he would return to SMU for his senior season. Currently, junior forward Isiaha Mike and sophomore forward Feron Hunt are still planning on testing the NBA waters.