CARROLLTON, Texas -- The fourth annual Pass Rush School for offensive and defensive linemen took place Saturday afternoon, and six athletes -- three on each side of the ball -- were recognized for their overall performances. The six athletes recognized were guard Jacob Simon, tackle Hunter Smith, center D'Marion Rhodes, defensive tackle Thomas Gort III, defensive end Jax Brown and defensive tackle Colton Vatne. All six are included in the photo above. The HillTopics was in attendance for the event and also spoke with recruiting analyst and showcase co-director Justin Owens, who provided his analysis on each of the six athletes recognized.

2021 OG Jacob Simon, Lafayette (Louisiana) Comeaux Simon isn't the tallest offensive lineman, but he plays the interior lineman position with a lot of punch and good pad level. Listed at 5-11 and 260 pounds, a finisher, someone who plays to the whistle, and he loves the challenge of competing against larger defenders. Owens said: "Jacob Simon is a undersized dawg from Louisiana. He never lost a rep and was one of the smallest campers today. He understands leverage and plays with amazing pad level. Fiery personality who is always clicked in."

2021 OT Hunter Smith, Rockwall-Heath As the summer progresses, Smith seems to get better and better. He's got good lateral movement, and he proved himself to be a protector at the tackle position on Saturday. An all-state selection, Smith has yet to give up a varsity sack, and the 6-5, 300-pounder is looking to extend that streak this season. He has Hawaii and New Mexico State offers. Owens said: "Hunter smith is everything he is advertised to be. This was my first time seeing him live. Moved very well, never looked uncomfortable in space and tried to finish every kid, but wasn't allowed to."

2021 OC D'Marion Rhodes, Lancaster Rhodes is another player who doesn't have tremendous height but does play with tremendous heart. He's a strong competitor who can excel as a guard but most likely find time at the center spot on the next level. Rhodes is right at 6-0 and 260 pounds, and he showed that he was coachable on Saturday. Owens said: "D’Marion Rhodes absolutely had the best punch I've seen in years. I heard it in the parking lot. He competed every rep and only lost one rep -- to his teammate [Gort]."

2022 DT Thomas Gort III, Lancaster Gort is a handful at 5-11 and 315 pounds, and he gave interior offensive linemen problems throughout the showcase. Gort is a player who has drawn interest from a few schools, including SMU, Baylor and TCU, and with two varsity seasons remaining, he's only destined to get bigger, stronger and better. Owens said: "Thomas Gort is very crafty with his hands. It's the perfect match of violence meets tenacity. His first step is second to none."

2021 DE Jax Brown, Little Elm Physically, Brown checks all the boxes of a strong-side defensive end. He's right at 6-4 and 250 pounds, and he plays the game with a mean streak. He showed good quickness Saturday, and during the regular season, he's a player who can line up anywhere on the defensive line. Colorado State has offered the underrated prospect. Owens said: "Jax Brown is a college coach's dream -- athletic enough to play on the edge, and wide and nasty enough to play inside. He moved the line of scrimmage every rep, flying off the ball and showing a superb motor."