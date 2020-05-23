A Thursday offer from SMU allowed Houston Strake Jesuit offensive tackle Max Merril to reach a recruiting milestone. SMU added its name to Merril's ample list that now features 30 schools.

It's an offer the 6-5, 273-pound tackle admitted holds good weight. His current offer list features a ton of out-of-state schools, and SMU is a viable option if he wants to play college football in his home state.