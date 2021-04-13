Ridge Point OT Calvin Harvey sets official visit to SMU
SMU was Ridge Point three-star offensive tackle Calvin Harvey's first offer. On Tuesday, he set official visit plans.
Back in February, SMU became the first school to offer Missouri City, Texas, offensive tackle Calvin Harvey. Since then, he's added six other offers to his growing list.
On Tuesday, Harvey announced his plans to see SMU on an official visit. The Ridge Point High School lineman will visit the Hilltop June 17-19.
Tuesday's announcement is his first official visit.
Locked in ✅🧳 @SMU_Football @CoachDykesSMU @CoachRickerOL @TylerOlker @RPHS_FB @CoachKScholz pic.twitter.com/pBQAc3RUZo— Calvin Harvey (@CalvinHarvey76) April 13, 2021
A big lineman at 6-8 and 328 pounds, Harvey was a first-team all-district selection. He saw time at both right tackle and left tackle for Ridge Point during the 2020 season.
Back in February, Harvey spoke with The HillTopics about the offer. He is being recruited to SMU by offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator A.J. Ricker.
"This one felt really great. Coach Ricker believed in me and told me what he loved about my film," Harvey said. "He liked my no-prisoners attitude and my aggressiveness on the field."
Harvey has additional offers from Houston, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, North Texas, Texas Southern and Western Kentucky. He is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.