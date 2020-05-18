A glance at SMU's 2021 class isn't too bad for the eyes. The Mustangs currently have 10 commitments and are flirting with a national top-30 class -- with quite a few positions still remaining to fill.

SMU has had its big hits, from four-star quarterback Preston Stone to three-star wide receiver Dylan Goffney. That said, SMU has also had its misses in 2021 recruiting -- but that's common with every football program every year.

As we prepare for recruiting in the summer, here are a few players SMU wanted to see on campus this fall. The good news is that all of these players are still ones to watch until they sign either in December or February.

All names are listed in alphabetical order.