One final ride at Gerald J. Ford: Recognizing SMU's seniors
SMU has two dozen seniors on its current roster. Saturday will be a day to honor them.
It's been an outstanding year for the SMU football team, one that could be the start of a new "first thought" regarding the program.
For so many years, when SMU football was mentioned, the death penalty of the 1980s was the immediate thing people wanted to talk about. It was a devastating blow for the program, but with the success of the 2019 season, head coach Sonny Dykes, his players and his staff are hoping this is the first year of a nationally recognized turnaround.
The Mustangs are 9-2 on the year, and a win Saturday over Tulane would give the Mustangs their first 10-win season since 1984 and only the program's sixth-ever double-digit win total in a season. A win Saturday also would extend a win streak over the Green Wave, as the Mustangs haven't lost to Tulane since 2012. SMU has won four in a row.
Saturday is Senior Day for SMU, and the program will recognize two dozen seniors who helped turn the program around.
"The discomfort I'm having, I guess, is just saying goodbye to these seniors, having it be their last home game," Dykes said. "It's a really good group of players and really good group of people, guys who have been through a lot. They had a lot of different circumstances -- how they got to SMU, how they stayed, the coaches they played for -- just all the different things that they went through.
"It's just been fun watching these guys continue to invest and do for the university and deal with adversity through it all."
Dykes gives tons of credit to the seniors for helping to give SMU some positive national publicity, and as they prepare for Saturday's 3 p.m. kickoff, all he wants is a victory for them.
"These guys have done everything we've asked of them," Dykes said.
Here are the listed seniors on SMU's current roster. All names are listed in alphabetical order.
DT Zach Abercrumbia | 6-2, 286
Dallas/Skyline HS (Rice transfer)
2019 stats: 29 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 2 pass breakups
Quick notable: Had a season-high seven tackles against Navy
TE Ryan Becker | 6-5, 248
Marble Falls, Texas/Marble Falls HS
2019 stats: 3 receptions, 28 yards
Quick notable: Blocking tight end has four touchdowns for his career at SMU.
DT Chris Biggurs | 6-2, 295
Coppell, Texas/Coppell HS
2019 stats: 2 tackles
Quick notable: Played in 44 games wearing an SMU uniform.
S Rodney Clemons | 6-0, 205
Katy, Texas/Taylor HS
2019 stats: 60 tackles (2 for loss), 4 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked kick
Quick notable: Team captain chosen this year to wear the number of SMU legend Jerry LeVias.
CB Christian Davis | 5-11, 195
Waco, Texas/Midway HS
2019 stats: None
Quick notable: Played in 37 games and recorded 44 tackles, 9 pass deflections and 2 interceptions for his career.
DT Pono Davis | 6-2, 298
Kailu-a-Kona, Hawaii/Kamehameha Schools Hawaii (Tyler JC transfer)
2019 stats: 26 tackles (4 for loss), 8 sacks, 1 QB hurry
Quick notable: Had a season-best nine tackles last week at Navy.
OL Nick Dennis | 6-3, 327
Midland, Texas/Lee HS (Navarro College transfer)
2019 stats: 6 starts at right guard
Quick notable: Played in 21 games and made eight starts for the Mustangs.
OL Charlie Flores | 6-4, 312
Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal School (Columbia transfer)
2019 stats: Played in nine games for the Mustangs
Quick notable: Local talent who earned an Ivy League degree prior to arriving at SMU.
RB Ke'Mon Freeman | 5-11, 220
Texarkana, Texas/Liberty-Eylau HS
2019 stats: 98 rushes, 428 yards, 5 TDs, 6 receptions, 37 yards
Quick notable: Needs 39 yards for the season to eclipse the 2,000-yard rushing mark.
WR Myron Gailliard | 5-9, 181
Mansfield, Texas/Timberview HS
2019 stats: 20 receptions, 176 yards
Quick notable: Has 52 receptions for 536 yards and 2 TDs for his career.
DT Demerick Gary | 6-2, 287
Dallas/Kimball HS
2019 stats: 71 tackles (22 for loss), 9.5 sacks, 7 pass deflections, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 interception
Quick notable: One of eight Mustangs featured on SMU's "Born and Raised" campaign billboards through the Metroplex.
CB Robert Hayes Jr. | 6-0, 190
Slidell, Louisiana/Salmen HS (Coffeyville (Kansas) CC transfer)
2019 stats: 22 tackles (2.5 for loss), 1 pass breakup
Quick notable: Played in 22 games and made nine starts at cornerback.
CB Kevin Johnson | 5-9, 180
Waskom, Texas/Waskom HS
2019 stats: None
Quick notable: Spent five years at SMU after receiving a medical redshirt in 2015.
RB Xavier Jones | 5-11, 208
Spring, Texas/Spring HS
2019 stats: 214 rushes, 1,124 yards, 18 receptions, 79 yards, 21 total TDs (19 rushing)
Quick notable: Has the school record for most TDs in a season and is tied with Eric Dickerson for single-season rushing TDs.
LB Richard McBryde | 6-1, 232
Troy, Alabama/Charles Henderson HS (Auburn transfer)
2019 stats: 79 tackles (9.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Quick notable: Went from working at an elementary school to being SMU's starting linebacker in a matter of weeks.
LB Richard Moore | 6-0, 226
Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill HS (Texas A&M transfer)
2019 stats: 15 tackles (0.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 1 pass breakup in 3 games
Quick notable: Could return for a fifth year of eligibility via medical redshirt.
S Pat Nelson | 6-0, 216
Chicago/Hales Franciscan HS (Illinois transfer)
2019 stats: 68 tackles (13.5 for loss), 10 sacks, 3 QB hurries, 1 pass breakup, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception
Quick notable: Of his 133 tackles at SMU, 86 were recorded as solo tackles.
RB Merek Pierce | 5-9, 200
Frisco, Texas/John Paul II HS (Valparaiso transfer)
2019 stats: 10 rushes, 31 yards, 1 TD
Quick notable: Averaging 4.3 yards per game in his stint at SMU.
WR James Proche | 6-0, 193
Dallas/DeSoto HS
2019 stats: 95 receptions, 1,068 yards, 4 rushes, 18 yards, 16 punt returns, 147 yards, 13 TDs (all receiving)
Quick notable: On pace to hold multiple SMU receiving records.
K Kevin Robledo | 6-0, 184
Thousand Oaks, California/Westlake HS (Florida State, Pierce College (California) transfer)
2019 stats: 34-37 PATs, 9-11 FGs (long of 34)
Quick notable: Hasn't missed an extra point or field goal since the Oct. 19 game against Temple.
P Jamie Sackville | 5-10, 192
Melbourne, Australia/Caulfield Grammar School
2019 stats: None
Quick notable: Underwent offseason surgery and will be eligible to return next season via redshirt.
WR CJ Sanders | 5-9, 183
Granada Hills, California/Notre Dame HS (Notre Dame transfer)
2019 stats: 6 receptions, 95 yards, 2 rushes, 4 yards, 28 kickoff returns, 815 yards, 2 TDs, 5 punt returns, 16 yards
Quick notable: Returned two kickoffs for touchdowns this year, including a 100-yarder at Navy.
DE Delontae Scott | 6-5, 250
Irving, Texas/Nimitz HS
2019 stats: 36 tackles (16 for loss), 8 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles
Quick notable: Needs six tackles to reach 100 for his career.
CB Eric Sutton | 5-9, 174
Cedar Hill, Texas/Cedar Hill HS
2019 stats: 7 tackles, 1 pass breakup
Quick notable: Played in 37 games and recorded 45 tackles throughout his career.