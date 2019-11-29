SMU has two dozen seniors on its current roster. Saturday will be a day to honor them.

It's been an outstanding year for the SMU football team, one that could be the start of a new "first thought" regarding the program. For so many years, when SMU football was mentioned, the death penalty of the 1980s was the immediate thing people wanted to talk about. It was a devastating blow for the program, but with the success of the 2019 season, head coach Sonny Dykes, his players and his staff are hoping this is the first year of a nationally recognized turnaround.

The Mustangs are 9-2 on the year, and a win Saturday over Tulane would give the Mustangs their first 10-win season since 1984 and only the program's sixth-ever double-digit win total in a season. A win Saturday also would extend a win streak over the Green Wave, as the Mustangs haven't lost to Tulane since 2012. SMU has won four in a row. Saturday is Senior Day for SMU, and the program will recognize two dozen seniors who helped turn the program around. "The discomfort I'm having, I guess, is just saying goodbye to these seniors, having it be their last home game," Dykes said. "It's a really good group of players and really good group of people, guys who have been through a lot. They had a lot of different circumstances -- how they got to SMU, how they stayed, the coaches they played for -- just all the different things that they went through. "It's just been fun watching these guys continue to invest and do for the university and deal with adversity through it all."

Pono Davis (91) celebrates with Delontae Scott (35) following a defensive play. Both defensive linemen will play their final games at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday. (Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)

Dykes gives tons of credit to the seniors for helping to give SMU some positive national publicity, and as they prepare for Saturday's 3 p.m. kickoff, all he wants is a victory for them. "These guys have done everything we've asked of them," Dykes said. Here are the listed seniors on SMU's current roster. All names are listed in alphabetical order.

DT Zach Abercrumbia | 6-2, 286 Dallas/Skyline HS (Rice transfer) 2019 stats: 29 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, 2 QB hurries, 2 pass breakups Quick notable: Had a season-high seven tackles against Navy

TE Ryan Becker | 6-5, 248 Marble Falls, Texas/Marble Falls HS 2019 stats: 3 receptions, 28 yards Quick notable: Blocking tight end has four touchdowns for his career at SMU.

DT Chris Biggurs | 6-2, 295 Coppell, Texas/Coppell HS 2019 stats: 2 tackles Quick notable: Played in 44 games wearing an SMU uniform.

Senior safety Rodney Clemons celebrates a win with fans. (Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports)