Austin (Texas) Westlake three-star offensive lineman Connor Robertson originally is from Fairfield, Connecticut. He moved to Texas last September, and the timing was perfect. Westlake beat Southlake Carroll to win a UIL Class 6A Division I state championship a couple of weekends ago.

Earning a state ring will forever be a memory for Robertson -- as will playing in one of the premier football homes in the world, AT&T Stadium.