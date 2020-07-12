PLANO, Texas -- Making the drive from Edmond, Oklahoma, roughly three hours south of the Red River to get trained on technique is a small price to pay for 2022 wide receiver Talyn Shettron.

Saturday morning, Shettron participated in the Sky's The Limit/Flight Skillz wide receiver/defensive back showcase and had several flashes of why he's already got 15 offers. SMU offered the four-star prospect back in January, and the Mustangs remain one of the programs he's keeping his eye on.