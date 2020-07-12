Oklahoma 4-star 2022 WR Talyn Shettron talks SMU, season preparation
Edmond (Oklahoma) Santa Fe 2022 receiver Talyn Shettron is a wanted athlete. SMU is hoping to win a competitive recruiting battle.
PLANO, Texas -- Making the drive from Edmond, Oklahoma, roughly three hours south of the Red River to get trained on technique is a small price to pay for 2022 wide receiver Talyn Shettron.
Saturday morning, Shettron participated in the Sky's The Limit/Flight Skillz wide receiver/defensive back showcase and had several flashes of why he's already got 15 offers. SMU offered the four-star prospect back in January, and the Mustangs remain one of the programs he's keeping his eye on.
