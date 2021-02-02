Oklahoma 3-star OL Cade McConnell talks new SMU offer
A decision is expected soon for Choctaw, Oklahoma, lineman Cade McConnell. SMU is a school to watch in that span.
Choctaw, Oklahoma, offensive lineman Cade McConnell is watching his recruiting process take off. His first four offers included programs from the Big 12 and the Big Ten.
Offer No. 5 came last Friday, as SMU jumped into the race. He was offered by offensive lineman coach/co-offensive coordinator AJ Ricker.
