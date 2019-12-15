News More News
Official visit 'a confirmation' of why OL Ben Sparks chose SMU

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Sparks, the three-star offensive lineman who committed to SMU in June, reconfirmed that he will sign with the Mustangs on Wednesday.

Norman, Oklahoma, offensive lineman Ben Sparks committed to SMU on June 11. Since then, he's had a variety of schools try to sway him.

But this past weekend was further proof to him that he made the right decision. Sparks returned to Oklahoma Sunday afternoon after his official visit to SMU -- his fourth trip to the Hilltop and one he called "a confirmation of what I've always wanted."

