Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 20:04:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Notes from SMU's 4-01-19 practice

Cwkm32tc3set8xcucl9s
Nikki Chavanelle
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
@JacobProthro
Staff

At one point during Monday's practice, the on-field product resembled more of a WWE match than a football practice. That's because a brawl broke out during the team period and quickly became the mo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}