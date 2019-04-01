Notes from SMU's 4-01-19 practice
At one point during Monday's practice, the on-field product resembled more of a WWE match than a football practice. That's because a brawl broke out during the team period and quickly became the mo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news